A10 Networks rallies on strong Q1 earnings led by cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions demand

May 04, 2022 11:04 AM ETA10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Growing Graph

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) rallies after the company beat its Q1 revenue and EPS and also reporting a Y/Y surge.
  • Revenue saw a 14.3% Y/Y growth led by 20.1% growth in security-led product revenue and 25.5% surge in the Americas.
  • Demand for cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions remains a catalyst for the company's growth despite headwinds in Asia, continued supply chain challenges and typical fluctuations in buying patterns.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 80.2% led by result of better product mix and successfully navigated short-term input cost pressures.
  • GAAP net income stood at $6.3M or $0.08/share compared with net income of $2.7M or $0.03/share in prior year quarter.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $10M, or $0.13/share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $9.4M, or $0.12/share in prior year quarter.
  • Adj. EBITDA stood at $13.5M compared to $12.97M in prior year.
  • "We believe we are now well-positioned to achieve the high end of our full year targets around top line growth of 10-12% and expanding EBITDA in the range of 26–28%," president & CEO Dhrupad Trivedi commented.
  • With a 17.9% gain in past 1-month trading, the stock has reached close to its 52-week high levels.
