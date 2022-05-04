First American Mortgage integrates ICE Mortgage Technology to streamline service
May 04, 2022
- First American Financials' (NYSE:FAF) title and settlement provider First American Mortgage on Wednesday has integrated ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass platform, owned by Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE).
- The platform enables First American Mortgage to offer lenders automated service ordering.
- In addition, the company has integrated FraudGuard, its risk identification tool, into ICE's platform, as well as its title rate and fee calculator, home equity services and valuation services.
- "Our enhanced title and settlement integration with the Encompass platform reflects First American’s commitment to helping lenders close more high-quality, saleable loans faster, while optimizing workflow and delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Todd McGowan, division president, First American Mortgage Solutions, adding that "beta users have confirmed the integration provides an intuitive, seamless lender experience and a streamlined workflow that increases efficiency."
