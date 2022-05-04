In a bid to push for a leadership change at Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA), a major investor of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said on Thursday, that Dr. Ronald Krall, former Chief Medical Officer of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has agreed to become its Chief Executive.

Issuing a statement, Richard A. (Ric) Kayne, who owns nearly 4.8% of the company shares together with his affiliates, urged Athira (ATHA) to immediately begin a search process to find a qualified CEO with clinical study experience to improve the success of its trials for the lead asset, ATH-1017.

In April, Mr. Kayne and several other participants submitted regulatory filings to seek shareholder support to elect their team of directors to the company’s board at Athira’s (ATHA) 2022 annual meeting.

“When I began my campaign for change at Athira, I made clear my belief that the Board’s top priority should be to replace Dr. Mark Litton with a world class CEO who could actively oversee the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and give ATH-1017 its best chance to succeed,” he said.

According to Mr. Kayne, Dr. Krall said he could add value to improve the successful completion of the trials and was willing to be interviewed by the board.