Biden to discuss additional sanctions on Russia with G-7 leaders this week

President Joe Biden said he's open to additional sanctions against Russia and will talk with G-7 leaders this week about further actions. He made the comments when answering questions after a brief statement on economic growth, jobs, and the deficit.

Biden said his administration has trimmed the U.S. government deficit by $350B in the first two years and is on track to reduce it by another $1.5T. That will help ease inflationary pressures, he said.

Note that the core PCE price index, an inflation gauge watched closely by the Federal Reserve, rose 5.2% Y/Y in March, more than twice the Fed's target of 2%.

"The deficit has gone down both years since I've been here," he said, noting that the deficit increased during the previous administration which had passed a $2T tax cut.

He also repeated that his plans won't increase taxes on anyone who doesn't make less than $400K per year.

"The bottom line is trickle-down economics has failed," Biden said. "This is time to grow the economy from the bottom up. This is what this is about – everyone doing better."

Biden's address comes as the Federal Reserve is set to increase its policy by 50 basis points as it endeavors to bring down inflation.