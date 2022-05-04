There was some disruption around COVID, specifically in China, says Skyworks CEO

May 04, 2022 11:30 AM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments

Skyworks Solutions office nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is an American semiconductor company

  • "There has been some disruption around COVID, and specifically in China," Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin said during FQ2 earnings call.
  • Skyworks' Chinese customers form about 11% of the total customer base, with the figure slightly higher in broad markets and less than 10% in mobile.
  • Cowen, WFC, Riley, Craig, Benchmark, Susq, Mizuho, UBS lowered SWKS price target.
  • Results: Revenue of $1.34B (+14.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 in-line.
  • FQ2 results driven by a vast expansion of use cases, according to the CEO.
  • Capital allocation: The company paid $91M in dividends and repurchased 3M shares for $418M.
  • During H1 of the fiscal year, Skyworks returned $871M to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
  • For FQ3: Consensus revenue estimate stands at $1.30B, while consensus EPS estimate is $2.55.
  • Notable FQ2 business highlights: The company debuted the industry's first Wi-Fi 6E gaming router, featuring ultra-fast quad band performance.
