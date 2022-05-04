Kroger extends commitment to buy more local fresh food
May 04, 2022 11:31 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced it will continue its Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator program aimed at enhancing and accelerating the selection of local items sold at Kroger locations,
- The grocery store operator said the program provides a pathway to entry for local businesses of all sizes by allowing American-based growers and producers the chance to work directly with the retailer. It also helps Kroger (KR) expand its fresh departments – including in the produce, deli, bakery, meat, seafood, dairy, specialty cheeses, and floral categories.
- "Kroger is fully committed to supporting a diverse group of innovative, local suppliers who can bring a great assortment of fresh products to our customers," said Kroger Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer Stuart Aitken.