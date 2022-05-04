Kroger extends commitment to buy more local fresh food

May 04, 2022 11:31 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

The Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced it will continue its Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator program aimed at enhancing and accelerating the selection of local items sold at Kroger locations,
  • The grocery store operator said the program provides a pathway to entry for local businesses of all sizes by allowing American-based growers and producers the chance to work directly with the retailer. It also helps Kroger (KR) expand its fresh departments – including in the produce, deli, bakery, meat, seafood, dairy, specialty cheeses, and floral categories.
  • "Kroger is fully committed to supporting a diverse group of innovative, local suppliers who can bring a great assortment of fresh products to our customers," said Kroger Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer Stuart Aitken.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.