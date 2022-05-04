Livent (NYSE:LTHM) +22% in Wednesday's trading after beating Q1 earnings expectations and issuing upside guidance for full-year EBITDA and revenues, pointing to continued strong pricing for lithium.

Livent (LTHM) now expects EBITDA of ~$320M on sales of nearly $800M, a huge boost from prior guidance and far above Wall Street estimates.

Citing the massive guidance hike, Cowen analysts upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raised its price target to $33 from $25, as it "significantly under-modeled contract exposure to rising prices," and combined with increased visibility around growth - 4x at Argentina and 5x company-wide by 2025 - the firm expects an attractive growth model that is funded organically.

Livent's (LTHM) "leverage to pricing and apparent willingness of customers to pay more competitively for LTHM's core lithium hydroxide product creates a robust path to 40% EBITDA margins vs. 32% assumed prior and growth to over $500M of EBITDA in 2025 as capacity expansions come online," Cowen's David Deckelbaum writes.

Lithium mining peer Albemarle (ALB) +4% in Wednesday's trading; the company reports Q1 earnings after the market close.