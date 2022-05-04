G1 Therapeutics stock falls 8% after Q1 loss widens due to higher costs

May 04, 2022 11:41 AM ETG1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock falls after the company's quarterly net loss widened to $1.15 per share from loss of $0.65 a year earlier, due to rise in costs.
  • The net loss for the first quarter was $49.2M, compared to $26.4M for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total revenues for the quarter fell 51% Y/Y to $6.9M, but beat estimates by $0.78M.
  • Total revenues included $5.5M from Sales of Cosela, its lung cancer injection.
  • Research and development expenses for the quarter were $26.3M vs. $16.5M, a year ago.
  • The company said it expects its current cash position of $183M to be sufficient to fund its operations and capital expenditures into 2024.
