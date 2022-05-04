Shopify Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 11:44 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+25.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 20 downward.
- Shares of SHOP slid in mid-February after reporting disappointing Q4 2021 earnings that led to a round of price target cuts across Wall Street.
- Up to Tuesday's close, SHOP stock is down 66.2% YTD, amidst supply chain pressures, high inflation and a weakening macro backdrop.
- E-commerce stocks have also been under pressure recently after retail behemoth Amazon's (AMZN) surprise earnings miss and weaker than expected guidance.
- Investors will be looking out for SHOP's gross merchandise volume (GMV) figure.
