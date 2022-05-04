CytoSorbents stock slumps as Q1 revenue falls 18% Y/Y

May 04, 2022 11:50 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock fell May 4, after the company's Q1 results missed analysts' estimates.

Total revenue declined -18% Y/Y to $8.69M.

Q1 product sales decreased 22% Y/Y to $7.9M. The company said the decrease was mainly due to a reduction in German direct sales, which were hampered by the impact of new COVID-19 infection in the country that persisted throughout Q1, and to a lesser extent a weaker Euro.

The company said product gross margins improved to ~80%, versus 77% in Q1 2021.

Q1 net loss widened to -$8.97M, compared to -$4.17M in Q1 2021. Total operating expenses increased 33% Y/Y to $14.2M.

Cytosorbents (CTSO) said it has sufficient cash to fund its operations beyond 12 months from issuance of the financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Outlook:

Cytosorbents (CTSO) said it expects continued improvement in its underlying core non-COVID-19 business and expects growth in 2022 of core product sales on a constant currency basis. However, the company noted that due to its limited visibility, it was removing specific growth targets with plans to revisit this later in the year.

CTSO is -9.17% to $1.98 May 4 market open

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.