CytoSorbents stock slumps as Q1 revenue falls 18% Y/Y

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock fell May 4, after the company's Q1 results missed analysts' estimates.

Total revenue declined -18% Y/Y to $8.69M.

Q1 product sales decreased 22% Y/Y to $7.9M. The company said the decrease was mainly due to a reduction in German direct sales, which were hampered by the impact of new COVID-19 infection in the country that persisted throughout Q1, and to a lesser extent a weaker Euro.

The company said product gross margins improved to ~80%, versus 77% in Q1 2021.

Q1 net loss widened to -$8.97M, compared to -$4.17M in Q1 2021. Total operating expenses increased 33% Y/Y to $14.2M.

Cytosorbents (CTSO) said it has sufficient cash to fund its operations beyond 12 months from issuance of the financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Outlook:

Cytosorbents (CTSO) said it expects continued improvement in its underlying core non-COVID-19 business and expects growth in 2022 of core product sales on a constant currency basis. However, the company noted that due to its limited visibility, it was removing specific growth targets with plans to revisit this later in the year.

CTSO is -9.17% to $1.98 May 4 market open