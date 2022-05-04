Alaunos Therapeutics upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo; shares up 12%
May 04, 2022 11:48 AM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo has upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) to overweight from equal weight citing the company's recent first patient dosing of TCR-T cell therapy in a phase 1/2 trial across multiple solid tumor indications.
- The firm has a $3 price target (~436% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Nick Abbott said that since dose-limiting toxicity was not seen with that patient in a defined follow-up period in a potentially therapeutic dose, the biotech could potentially determine a recommended phase 2 dose by the end of the year.
- He added that initial phase 1/2 data could be presented as soon as September at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.