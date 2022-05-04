Cirrus Logic gains on upbeat results, Q1 outlook
May 04, 2022 11:50 AM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares have been trading up since the firm's Q4 results announcement yesterday that topped Wall Street estimates.
- The fabless semiconductor supplier generated adj. EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $489.97M (+66.9% Y/Y) - both beating the consensus mark. Full year revenue grew 30% Y/Y to $1.78B driven by high-performance mixed-signal content gains.
- The company guided Q1/FY23 revenue above estimates, with Susquehanna suggesting that "the outlook may have been supported by strong iPhone demand"; Cirrus Logic is a supplier to Apple (AAPL). Revenue is projected to range between $350M and $390M vs. consensus estimate of $295.21M.
- The better-than-expected results and upside outlook received a mixed response from other brokerages. Stifel raised its price target on the stock from $112 to $120, but KeyCorp lowered its target from $120 to $105.