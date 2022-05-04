A steep slide after earnings is offering an attractive entry point on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR -7.0%), according to analysts.

Shares of the Las Vegas-based hotel and casino operator sank sharply on Wednesday despite a beat on the bottom line and only a narrow miss on top-line estimates. Despite the headline results, a widening net loss, $680 million as compared to $423 million in 2021, as well as lackluster digital results are defining the trend on the day.

The market has been quite harsh to cash-burning companies thus far in 2022. For casinos, concerns about inflation and the strength of the consumer to travel and gamble only add to a bearish view. Shares slid over 8% at mid-day in New York.

Yet, according to multiple Wall Street analysts, the steep slide is providing a promising opportunity as the print held more positives than negatives.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski told clients that trends on the Las Vegas strip and booking demand both bode well for the company moving forward, adding that margin deterioration fears “are probably overblown.”

“While we can fully appreciate the fear that is out in the marketplace around the

potential erosion of the consumer and the economy, we believe at this point the risk/reward in [Caesars Entertainment] (CZR) is too compelling to ignore,” he advised. “We believe shares have corrected to the point where investors need to revisit this story.”

His bullish take was seconded by Truist’s Barry Jonas, who highlighted record performance in Vegas and lessened spending moving forward as primary bullish insights.

“[Caesars Entertainment] (CZR) is a best in class operator with a strong track record of driving shareholder returns,” he told clients. “We believe the sizable margin expansion out of COVID is sustainable, while we also see a strong sports betting/iGaming opportunity not fully factored at current valuation.”

While the net loss from digital gaming was a sore spot for the results on Tuesday, Jonas indicated a better integration of William Hill by the time the NFL season kicks off later in the year should be a significant tailwind. He assigned a $105 price target to shares alongside a “Buy” rating.

To be sure, the aforementioned headwinds, as well as a debt-heavy balance sheet, are still tempering price targets on the Street.

Morgan Stanley, for one, cut its price target to $97 from $99 as the wider than expected loss from digital gaming weighs on upside. A team of analysts led by Thomas Allen indicated that spending to beef up offerings in a crowded marketplace will likely outpace management expectations.

Even Stifel, which advised taking advantage of the opportunity offered on Wednesday, tempered its still-bullish expectations. Wieczynski’s team took its price target to $113 from a prior $127.

“Bottom line is that we continue to have the utmost confidence in management’s ability to navigate this tricky environment and emerge a leaner/more efficient company which should directly enhance shareholder value over time,” Wieczynski concluded.

Read more on Wall Street ratings for the hotel and casino operator.