Will Block's Q1 earnings be impacted by analyst price cuts or be driven by CashApp's growing strength?
May 04, 2022 12:11 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Block (NYSE:SQ) trades 7% down after it faced lowered price targets at rating agencies amid analysts reviewing its Q1 earnings scheduled to be reported on May 5th, Thursday, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-51.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (-18.2% Y/Y).
- Higher investments and increasing product development expenses are seen to have weighed on Block's profitability in the quarter.
- Ahead of its earnings, Block saw a lowered price target to $140 from $140 at Jefferies while maintaining its Buy rating as it previews Q1 results and also a PT cut at Oppenheimer to $150 from $280 while maintaining outperform rating.
- The Street view on cash app gross profit in Q1 looks achievable, with help from Taxes and Instant Deposit pricing, but the view in Q2 and beyond looks stretched, said Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams.
- However, he adds that he expects that any modest reset will to be viewed as a de-risking event ahead of the potential catalyst from the investor day in two weeks.
- Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele states, "POS vs. E-com player focused in integrated payments moving upstream with large runway. Cash App, although scaled in U.S., has room for cross-sell and international expansion helping to offset some weakness likely NT in average volume per user given debit/ stimulus lapping."
- Over the last 2 years, SQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- Yesterday, Block's Afterpay and drugstore chain Rite Aid partnered to offer online shoppers a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option for purchasing everyday items.
- Quick look at company's profitability metrics compared to peers:
- Block shares have been trading 62.5% down in past 6-months and 33.2% down in past 1-month trading led by macro concerns, mainly high inflation, and geopolitical tensions.
- The company's Cash App DAUs are seen strong in Q1 peaking to record levels; the company sees Cash App's Y/Y gross profit growth rate will improve in second half of the year as comps become more favorable and as we introduce new product innovations across our commerce and financial services priorities and make pricing adjustments in certain areas.
- Of the 50 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 29 analysts have a Strong Buy rating while 10 assign a Buy rating and 9 have a Hold rating.
- SA Contributor Eric Sprague recently wrote that Block is a great company but a tricky valuation.