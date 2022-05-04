Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose after the customer engagement software company posted first-quarter results that beat expectations but said growth would slow in the second-quarter.

For the period ending March 31, the Jeff Lawson-led company said it broke even on $875.4 million in revenue, up 48% year-over-year.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts estimated the company would lose 21 cents per share and generate $863.81 million in revenue for the period.

Update: Twilio (TWLO) shares are now higher in after-hours trading by more than 1%, but earlier in the session had been down nearly 18%.

For the second-quarter, Twilio (TWLO) said it expects revenue to be between $912 million and $922 million, representing a growth rate between 36% and 38%, representing a significant slowdown from the first quarter. Organic growth rate is expected to be between 27% and 29%, the lowest in the past five quarters.

Twilio (TWLO) also said it would lose between 23 cents and 20 cents on an adjusted basis during the period.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last month, Twilio (TWLO) said it hired a new chief digital officer and a chief privacy officer, adding to its leadership team.