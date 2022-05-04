Amcor leads, Johnson Controls lags industrial peers on outlook shift
May 04, 2022 12:04 PM ETJCI, AMCRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amcor (AMCR) reported earnings after the close Tuesday, beating Street expectations and raising 2022 EPS guidance.
- The global packaging producer posted 56c per share in adjusted earnings, against Street estimates for 24c, while raising earnings growth expectations for the year to 10.3% from 9.0% previously.
- The Amcor (AMCR) dividend remained at 12c per share (3.8% yield) and the Company expects to repurchase $600m in equity during 2022 (3.4% of current market cap).
- Meanwhile, Johnson Controls (JCI), posted in-line earnings and lowered annual earnings guidance on supply-chain volatility.
- The real estate equipment and service provider posted adjusted earnings per share of 63c, and lowered annual guidance ~8% to $3.00 (midpoint).
- CEO and Chairman Oliver said, "near term uncertainties related to the lockdown in China and geopolitical instability, coupled with the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions, warrants a more cautious outlook."
- Inflation and supply chain concerns have been a focus of Q1 earnings, with upstream commodity producers generally benefitting from the trend, while downstream product producers struggle to pass along price increases.