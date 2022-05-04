MercadoLibre Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:06 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (+49.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The Latin American e-commerce company's stock rose in late February after it topped revenue expectations with its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Morgan Stanley last month reiterated its overweight rating on MELI with a highly positive risk-reward skew seen on the company. MELI, along with Amazon (AMZN) and Sea (SE), feature in Morgan Stanley's bullish thesis on e-commerce.
- E-commerce stocks have also been under pressure recently after Amazon's (AMZN) surprise earnings miss and weaker than expected guidance.
