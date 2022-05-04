Spero downgraded at Cowen after regulatory setback to lead asset
May 04, 2022 12:06 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After losing more than half of its market cap on the back of plans to delay commercial activities for its lead candidate, tebipenem HBr, the clinical-stage biotech Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) continues to trade lower on Wednesday as Cowen downgraded its stock.
- Citing a potential rejection of tebipenem HBr in the U.S. as a treatment for urinary tract infections, Spero (SPRO) said it would defer its commercialization and instead focus on antibacterial candidates, SPR720 and SPR206.
- Commenting on the development, Cowen analyst Ritu Baral argues that despite the approvability and commercial prospects of tebipenem HBr, the company will not be able to advance the candidate on its own. Noting that the company’s pipeline has no catalysts until 2H 2023, Baral downgrades the stock to Market Perform from Outperform and removes its price target.
- However, with six analysts covering Spero (SPRO) over the past 90 days, the company continues to command a Strong Buy rating on Wall Street.