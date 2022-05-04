What to look for in CloudFlare's Q1 earnings report?

CloudFlare (NET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.66M (+48.9% Y/Y).

The stock jumped after Q4 with a beat on revenue and in-line EPS and gross profit margin came in at 79.2%.

More from last quarter analysis in company presentation

Company to acquire acquire Area 1 Security for ~$162M.

Hold rating on the stock by contributors: 'Cloudflare: What To Know Ahead Of Upcoming Earnings' and 'Cloudflare: High Revenue Growth With Cybersecurity Tailwinds'

Over the last 2 years, NET has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Comparing rating and growth grades of the stock: