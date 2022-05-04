CommScope Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:11 PM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COMM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.