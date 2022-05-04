AMC Networks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:12 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.60 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $760.8M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.