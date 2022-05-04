Adient Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:13 PM ETAdient plc (ADNT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-103.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (-9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADNT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.