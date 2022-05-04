Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:14 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.62M (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IRWD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.