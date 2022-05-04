Sprout Social slides after Q2 soft earnings outlook takes over beat, full-year guidance raise
May 04, 2022 12:15 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is down 11%, Wednesday, after social media app developer sets next quarter's earnings guidance below the consensus mark.
- In Q1 2022 results, Sprout Social said it expects its Q2 2022 Non-GAAP EPS is to be -$0.06 compared to consensus of -$0.04.
- Total revenue for the quarter is expected to range between $60.2-$60.3M vs. consensus of $59.22M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected between $3.2-$3M.
- On the other side, the company has raised its full-year guidance with revenue now projected between $252-$253M, vs. prior outlook of $249-$250M vs. consensus of $250.15M.
- Non-GAAP operating loss expected between $6.4M and $5.8M, which implies roughly 100bps of year-over-year operating margin improvement.
- Non-GAAP EPS for 2022 to range within -$0.13 to -$0.12 vs. consensus of -$0.13.
- "Our go-to-market investments are paying off now, and our product investments are expanding our foundation for durable growth. Following another quarter of solid execution and with a strong pipeline, we are pleased to raise our 2022 guidance and expect to deliver faster growth with better efficiency than our prior forecast," said CFO Joe Del Preto.
- Q1 Results Highlights: Revenue of $57.43M (+40.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.18M.
- ARR was $239.1 million, up 39% Y/Y
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $1.2M vs. $2.3M loss in prior year quarter.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.01.
- The company ended the quarter with $180.8M in cash and equivalents and marketable securities. Net cash generated by operating activities was $5.4M and Free cash flow was $5.1M.
