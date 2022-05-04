Arrow Electronics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:15 PM ETArrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.56 (+60.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.