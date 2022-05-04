Radius Health Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:16 PM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.29M (-8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDUS has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.