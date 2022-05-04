NOW Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:19 PM ETNOW Inc. (DNOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+325.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $456.42M (+26.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DNOW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.