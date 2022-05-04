Consolidated Communications Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:21 PM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-81.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.2M (-9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.