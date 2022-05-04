Sally Beauty Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:22 PM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $951.2M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.