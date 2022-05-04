Bausch Health falls amid report of potential tax issue in dispute with IRS
May 04, 2022 12:24 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), BLCOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) dropped 6.7% amid a report that the company may lose a battle with the IRS over a tax loss.
- Bausch Health (BHC) may owe the IRS $2.1 billion, plus interest and penalties, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Andrew Silverman wrote earlier. BHC is trying to prove that the IRS "invalidly" views a 2017 liquidation as an asset acquisition.
- The report comes as the Bausch Health spinoff Bausch & Lomb (BLCO) is expected to start trading on Friday. Last Thursday, the IPO for BLCO was priced at between $21 and $24 per share. The offering is for 35M shares.
- It's possible that the tax loss could survive the spinoff and Bausch & Lomb at the "very least" may start "already burdened by an expensive tax battle," according to the Bloomberg Intelligence item.
- Also see from last Thursday, Bausch Health likely to take longer to pay down debt after spinoff - RBC.