Bausch Health falls amid report of potential tax issue in dispute with IRS

May 04, 2022 12:24 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), BLCOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments

IPO AHEAD

hanibaram/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) dropped 6.7% amid a report that the company may lose a battle with the IRS over a tax loss.
  • Bausch Health (BHC) may owe the IRS $2.1 billion, plus interest and penalties, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Andrew Silverman wrote earlier. BHC is trying to prove that the IRS "invalidly" views a 2017 liquidation as an asset acquisition.
  • The report comes as the Bausch Health spinoff Bausch & Lomb (BLCO) is expected to start trading on Friday. Last Thursday, the IPO for BLCO was priced at between $21 and $24 per share. The offering is for 35M shares.
  • It's possible that the tax loss could survive the spinoff and Bausch & Lomb at the "very least" may start "already burdened by an expensive tax battle," according to the Bloomberg Intelligence item.
  • Also see from last Thursday, Bausch Health likely to take longer to pay down debt after spinoff - RBC.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.