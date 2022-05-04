Primerica Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.73 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $731.25M (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.