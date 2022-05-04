Entravision expands digital operations into Kenya

May 04, 2022 12:28 PM ETEntravision Communications Corporation (EVC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Entravision (NYSE:EVC) has expanded into Kenya, offering the media company an entree into East Africa.
  • It's named Maggie Ndirangu as managing director of Kenya operations.
  • The move expands the reach of Entravision 365 Digital, the company's Africa-based digital business unit.
  • “With the third highest connected consumer base in Sub-Saharan Africa, and growing at a rapid rate, we believe that these numbers will only continue to climb and ultimately represent 17% of the digital advertising industry within the Sub-Saharan market by 2023," says Entravision 365 Digital CEO Julian Jordaan.
