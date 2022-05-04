Horizon Technology Finance raises $34.3M in Q1 stock offering
May 04, 2022 12:29 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Specialty finance company Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) raised $34.3M in net proceeds in Q1 common stock offering.
- Q1 expenses increased Y/Y to $8.4M from $7.2M.
- The primary reason was a $0.7M increase in interest expense and a $0.5M increase in the base management fee.
- Q1 NII was $0.26, total investment income was $14.2M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- The company declared $0.10/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- As of Mar. 31, the company had $80.0M in available liquidity, consisting of $14.5M in cash and money market funds, and $65.5M in funds available under existing credit facility commitments.
- HRZN experienced liquidity events, which generally comprise sale of warrants or equity in portfolio companies, loan prepayments, sale of owned assets or receipt of success fees, from 2 portfolio companies.