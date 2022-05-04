Can Nikola beat Street view in Q1 despite ongoing supply chain issues?

May 04, 2022 12:56 PM ETNKLABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Nikola (NKLA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, before market open.
  • Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.25 (-78.6% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $0.13M.
  • Over the last 2 years, NKLA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 4 downward revisions.
  • NKLA shares fell after its Q4 earnings report. It delivered the first 2 Nikola Tre BEVs to TTSI as a part of a pilot program and also began pilot operations with Anheuser-Busch. NKLA projected Q1 production of 8K-10K Tre BEVs.
  • Investors will look out for any updates on commercial production of Tre BEVs. Commentary on critical parts and supply chain constraints will also be of interest.
  • In an investor update, NKLA estimated manufacturing capacity of up to ~2.4K trucks by Q1 and ~20K trucks by Q1 2023 in its Coolidge facility. It forecast delivery of 300–500 BEV trucks largely in H2, when critical parts become more available.
  • NKLA forecast significant headwinds in the near-term. J.P. Morgan said interest in BEVs/FCEVs appears high but NKLA will likely need to raise capital as its cash burn rate is high.
  • NKLA began commercial serial truck production of the Nikola Tre BEV on Mar. 21 at its Coolidge facility and made initial shipments to customers.
  • RBC Capital Markets said NKLA is making rapid progress, but execution and capital risks remain.
  • EV stocks have been in the red as supply chain issues delayed EV production and higher interest rates reset discounted cash flow expectations on many firms. NKLA declined 34.1% YTD.
  • In a recent bullish analysis, SA contributor The Asian Investor said NKLA is set for a major revaluation.

