New Jersey Resources Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:30 PM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-28.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $877.88M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NJR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.