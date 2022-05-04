Shell Q1 2022 preview: What to expect?
May 04, 2022 12:31 PM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (vs. $0.42 in Q121) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.85B (-19.4% Y/Y).
- Shell posted a mixed trading statement in early January but beat Wall Street expectations across the board, as the integrated gas segment posted its best quarter ever on the back of a tight global gas market.
- Cash flow from operations was strong; after backing out a $2.7b timing impact from LNG hedges, the Company posted $13.8b in the quarter.
- During its latest quarter Shell (SHEL) was among the winning bidders in Brazil's oil auction, winning the rights to explore in six blocks in the Santos Basin in a consortium with Ecopetrol (EC).
- Shell's (SHEL) Q1 preview showed refining margins rising from $6.55/b in Q4 to $10.23/b, with LNG trading "expected to be higher compared to the fourth quarter," and oil trading "expected to be significantly higher than Q4 results."
- However, Shell (SHEL) flagged significant cash outflows from its LNG trading business, on account of extreme price volatility near quarter end following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Shell (SHEL), along with BP (BP), Total (TTE) and others, announced plans to stop buying cargoes from Russia entirely, as Russia wages war in Ukraine, although it previously had said it would buy fuel provided it contained less than 50% of fuel of Russian origin.
- The impact, details and timing of its pullback from Russia will be a key focus in its Q1 conference call. China's state-run energy companies are in talks with Shell (SHEL) to buy stakes in Russian gas export projects, according to Bloomberg sources.
- Over the last 2 years, SHEL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.