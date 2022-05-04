Lancaster Colony Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:32 PM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.85M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LANC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.