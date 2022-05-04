Earthstone Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:34 PM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+223.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.65M (+120.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESTE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.