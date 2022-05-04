PennyMac Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (-52.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $622.14M (-34.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PFSI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.