Penn National Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:38 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PENN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.