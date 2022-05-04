Cardinal Health Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:38 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.2B (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.