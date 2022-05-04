Royal Caribbean Cruises Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:38 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.48 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+2638.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.