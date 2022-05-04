Magellan Midstream Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:38 PM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $704.74M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.