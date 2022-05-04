Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) wasn’t able to keep the market at the table on Wednesday despite strong earnings results that overcame increased costs.

Shares fell about 4% during the session, up slightly from a nadir that represented an over 5% slide. The steep drop is somewhat surprising given the beat on top and bottom line earnings results, double digit same-store sales growth across operations, and generally optimistic comments from management on overcoming inflation impacts and higher labor costs.

In fact, gross profit improved by 9% year over year despite growing macroeconomic pressures.

“Our first-quarter financial results reflect the continued improvement in our business and the proven stability of our asset-light model,” CEO John Peyton said. “We continue to focus on taking an aggressive approach to innovation and investments in technology, new restaurant formats, and developing incremental growth channels.”

Still, the Applebee's and IHOP parent noted significant cost increases in coming quarters as food prices increase, perhaps causing consumers to tighten belts in more ways than one. Additionally, Peyton told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that the company expects staffing shortages to persist into the coming quarters.

These impacts were apparently front of mind for the market as shares were taken down sharply in morning trading.

