Cameco Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:40 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.01M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCJ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.