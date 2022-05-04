Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) said Wednesday it signed a 15-year supply deal with a U.S. subsidiary of Canada's ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF), agreeing to purchase 140K MMBtu/day of feedstock gas for its Corpus Christi Stage 3 project.

The agreement is subject to Cheniere (LNG) reaching a final investment deicision on Corpus Christi Stage 3, and would take effect after the start of commercial operations on the project's Train 7.

Corpus Christi Stage 3 is being developed to include up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with total expected nominal production capacity of more than 10M metric tons/year.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported a surprise Q1 net loss of $3.41/share, as it took a $3.5B charge on liquefied natural gas price-related derivative losses; LNG revenue more than doubled Y/Y to $7.34B.

The company raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $8.2B-$8.7B from a previous forecast of $7B-$7.5B, helped by the ramp-up of a new train at Sabine Pass and sustained higher LNG margins in 2022.

Cowen analysts say Cheniere's (LNG) Q1 results were strong enough to keep the company on its list of top picks, as Q1 EBITDA of $3.2B beat the firm's forecast of $2B on higher gross margin, with at least a third of the beat driven by Sabine Pass Train 6 starting a month earlier than modeled.

Priced at ~6x this year's free cash flow, Cheniere Energy (LNG) is "very well positioned to offer investors ample upside," Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.