Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:42 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.2B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.