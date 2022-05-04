W&T Offshore Q1 earnings - beats on earnings, gushes free cash flow

W&T Offshore (WTI) released Q1 earnings after the close Tuesday, beating Street earnings expectations, gushing free cash flow and continuing with management's strategy of searching for accretive acquisitions:

Earnings - adjusted earnings per share came in at 21c, versus Street expectations for 18c.

Cash flow - the Company generated free cash flow of $46.9m, or ~6.9% of the current market cap.

Capital allocation - Management remains focused on its strategy of de-levering the balance sheet and hunting for accretive acquisitions.

Guide - the guidance is obscured by two acquisitions, one closed in February and the second closed after quarter end; however, it appears that management guided Q2 volumes ~7% below Q1 results.

During the quarter, WTI (WTI) produced 37.8kboe/d, which included ~2.5kboe/d of production from the ANKOR acquisition closed in February and excluded any impact from the KOA acquisition closed April 1st. A full quarter of production from ANKOR would have resulted in ~39.8kboe/d of production, and layering in KOA would suggest adjusted production in Q1 would have been 43.2kboe/d. However, WTI (WTI) has guided to Q2 production of 40.1kboe/d (midpoint). Suggesting the company joins a long-list of peers guiding Q2 volumes below Q1 results (USO) (UNG).