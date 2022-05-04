CytomX Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CytomX (NASDAQ:CTMX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (-38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.25M (+33.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTMX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.