Intellia Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:45 PM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.11 (-60.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.57M (+32.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTLA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.